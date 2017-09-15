Car damaged in Northampton by 'air rifle shooting'

A car parked in Northampton, was damaged by what officers believe to be a pellet from an air rifle.

The incident happened sometime between Wednesday, 6 September and Monday, 11 September in Courteenhall Close, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

Damage to other vehicles has also been reported and officers are appealing for any information that may help with their inquiries.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.