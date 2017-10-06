Car crashes into house in Wilby

A homeowner was given a surprise yesterday (Thursday) after a car crashed into their house.

The incident took place shortly after 3pm in Church Lane, close to Wilby Primary School.

A police spokesman said: “A car, for reasons unknown, was in collision with a house.

“All of the emergency services attended and the driver and the homeowner were checked over by ambulance crews.

“They had no obvious injuries but were in shock.”

The spokesman confirmed that no arrests were made and that the incident was now in the hands of insurers.