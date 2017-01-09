Car containing child’s wheelchair stolen from driveway in Northampton

A burglar stole a car from a Northampton driveway and made a getaway away with a child’s wheelchair inside.

A gold Vauxhall Zafira was stolen from outside a house - registration number KX59 OBZ - in Kentstone Close in Kingsthorpe yesterday (Sunday, January 8) between 1.15am and 8am.

Items including a mobile phone, car keys and a handbag were also taken from the house before the car was driven away.

The car had a damaged left wing mirror, which was secured by black tape.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.