Car carrying a TOWER of wooden palettes taken off the road by police in Northampton

A police operation aimed at stopping criminals using the roads uncovered 28 lawbreakers during a seven-hour period in Northampton.

Police joined colleagues including the DVSA, HMRC and taxi licensing for the targeted operation in London Road, Northampton, yesterday (Thursday, October 12). An ANPR camera was also deployed.

Offences identified included defective tyres, expired MOTs and driving without insurance.

A total of seven vehicles were taken off the road, including one (pictured), which was allegedly using red fuel as well as having defective tyres and carrying a tower of wooden pallets with little support.

PC Chris Gray, from the Safer Roads Team, said: "This was part of Operation Trivium, a Europe-wide campaign to tackle mobile criminality. We identified a range of offences over a short period of time and managed to take a number of vehicles off the road."