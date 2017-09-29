Car and van collide on main road outside of Northampton

Traffic is queuing on a main road on the edge of Northampton after a crash involving a car and van.

Police and fire crews are currently attending the scene along the A428 at Harlestone Firs, directly opposite Wyevale Garden Centre.

Eyewitnesses have described how a car and van are currently embedded in a hedgerow opposite the garden centre.

The fire and rescue service received the 999 call at 3.30pm.

Delays are being felt in both directions, with the Duston area particularly affected.