Cap-wearing man may have information about Northamptonshire shop theft

A man seen entering a Northamptonshire Co-op in shorts and a backwards cap is being sought by police.

On Tuesday 26 September, between 3.40pm and 4.10pm, two men went into the Co-op Food store, High Street, Long Buckby.

One of them took items and left the shop without paying.

The man, or anyone who recognises him are being asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.