Cannabis seized at Northampton property after 'sudden stink of weed up and down street'

A stash of cannabis has been seized from a property in Northampton.

Police arrived at the flat in Alliston Garden, off Semilong Road, around 12:30pm on February 15.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said: "Around lunchtime, there was this sudden stink of weed up and down the street.

"When I came back later they were carrying it all away. There were bags of it."

A police spokeswoman said: "An amount of cannabis was found at a property in Alliston Gardens.

"Enquiries are ongoing. If anyone has any information please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101."