Cannabis gang who grew over £1m worth of plants in a rented house sentenced to more than 20 years in jail at Northampton court

Five men have been jailed for operating an "industrial scale" cannabis farm out of a rented house in Northamptonshire.

Over 1,700 plants with an estimated street value of nearly £1,150,000 were seized by police in a raid at The Elm, a large house with multiple outbuildings, in Church Street, Crick, in February.

The five men were sentenced in Northampton Crown Court yesterday.

Appearing alongside an Albanian interpreter at Northampton Crown Court yesterday, Bruno Vishkulli, aged 20, was sentenced to three years in prison. Endrit Asslani, aged 25, was sentenced to six years. Martin Fejullau, aged 20 was sentenced to four years. Aurel Gjini, aged 23, was sentenced to four years and two months. Besmir Plaka, aged 28, was sentenced to five years and six months.

All five were charged with producing cannabis, while Asllani, Feuzullau, and Plaka were also charged possessing false Italian driving licences.

Speaking after the raid in February, a resident in Crick, who did not wish to be identified, said: "We spotted some strange goings on that started a few months ago. People would drive up and ring someone, then the gateway would be opened and they would drive in it.

The farm was discovered in a raid by Northamptonshire Police.

"They never answered the front door. We thought something was going on.

"We spoke to the local police officer who asked us to keep an eye out. The house was rented out."

At the property in Crick, police discovered hundreds of plants in multiple rooms that were being grown, dried and prepared for distribution.

Today, Detective Constable Leanne Lee, from CID, said: “This was one of the largest factories that we have seen in Northants. A significant number of officers were required to gather all the evidence to get the successful result.

Detective constable Leanna Lee said: The factory was a large set up where they had leased the property and had crudely smashed through walls and ceilings to bring in electricity cables and hydroponics."

“As part of the investigation, we estimated that had the set up continued, over a 12 months period, the gang could have harvested four times the amount that was discovered.

“I am pleased they have been given significant sentences and a substantial amount of cannabis has been removed before entering the drug trade.”

Plants were being grown, dried and prepared for distribution.