Can you host a charity box for Northampton's mayor?

The mayor of Northampton is calling on townsfolk to help fund brain tumour research locally by hosting a set of charity boxes.

Councillor Gareth Eales (Lab, Spencer) has had a number of charity collection boxes made on behalf of Alfie Bear's Journey and he wants to get them into places across the town with high footfall to raise much-needed funds.

The mayor said: "I would really appreciate the good people of Northampton's help with this. I'm asking if anyone knows of a good place we can put one of our Alfie Bear's charity collection boxes to please get in touch.

"It needs to be a public place or a place with high footfall...so, bars, restaurants, shops, workplaces, staff canteen's etc...but wherever really."

If you can help, send us a message to the mayor of Northampton's Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/MayorOfNorthampton or email: mayor@northampton.gov.uk.

Alfie Bear's Journey raises funds for paediatric brain tumour research, to help children affected by a DIPG tumour. For more information on Alfie Bears Journey, head to the charity website here

The mayor added: "look out for some exciting announcements on some events I am organising soon. Some really great things are planned".