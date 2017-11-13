Can thrown at woman's face through car window outside Daventry supermarket

A woman was verbally abused and had a can thrown at her face through the window of her car in Daventry.

She was sat in her car, a silver Vauxhall Astra, with a female passenger outside the Tesco in New Street, Daventry, on Friday (November 10) between 11am and 11.30am when a woman approached them.

The suspect verbally abused the victim before throwing a can of drink through the open driver’s window causing injury to the side of her face.

The suspect is described as a white female of slim build with long, light brown/blonde hair.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.