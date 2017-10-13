Campaigner battles to stop speeding in Northampton 30mph road after vehicle recorded travelling 84mph

A Northampton man has set up a new residents' association in a bid to combat speeding after 120 vehicles were spotted travelling between 45mph and 84mph, on one road, in just five days.

Matthew Anton, 47 of Squires Walk is appealing to Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire County Council to help the Friends of Kettering Road and Booth Rise control speeding measures.

Last November, over a period of five days, a speed-monitoring device was fitted north of Highlands Avenue where the highest recorded speed was surveyed at 84mph. A total of 120 vehicles were also spotted travelling between 45mph and 84mph, between the hours of 7pm and 8am, and 17 vehicles were recorded travelling between 45mph and 75mph between 8am and 7pm.

Matthew, who set up the residents' association in the last two weeks in a bid to raise awareness, said: "It's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

"Following the speed-measurement survey we have been in discussion about the road signage.

"There are no 30mph reminders from the north end of Booth Rise to the Morrison’s junction. In fact, there are barely any 30mph reminders throughout Northampton as street lights are supposed to be the physical reminder to drivers."

He hopes the residents' association will be able to help fund new vehicle activated signs or movable cameras to act as a physical reminder to drivers to curb their speeding.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “We are aware of the issues which have been raised regarding speeding in Kettering Road, Northampton.

“We are working with residents to find an appropriate solution.”