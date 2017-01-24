Campaign to attract more teachers to Northamptonshire

Exceptional teachers and school leaders are invited to take the next step in their careers in Northamptonshire as part of a new campaign launched today.

Teach Northamptonshire, a three-year campaign and recruitment website listing all teaching and school jobs in the county in one place, has today been officially launched by Northamptonshire County Council, LGSS, and the Northamptonshire Teaching Schools Partnership.

The project seeks to help local schools more easily recruit exceptional teaching and leadership talent and to promote Northamptonshire as the ideal place to start and develop a teaching career.

Cllr Matthew Golby, Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children’s services, said: “Northamptonshire is a fast growing area, and the fact of the matter is, we simply need more teachers.

“We know recruitment is a significant expense and a strain on resources for our busy schools.

“The Teach Northamptonshire website offers a much more dynamic facility for schools to advertise jobs and track applications.

“By having all teaching vacancies for the county in one place, we can then market the teaching career opportunities the county has to offer to a national talent pool.

“By showcasing Northamptonshire’s schools and career opportunities nationally, we’re hoping to help schools recruit exceptional teachers, leaders, support staff and governors to be able to offer the very best education to our children.

“Our goal is to develop an expertly-qualified, Ofsted-Excellent teaching workforce by 2020.”

Teaching Schools Network Lead Charlie Furniss said: “Northamptonshire is an excellent place to pursue a teaching career, and we’re really excited to be able to shout about it.

“Thanks to a three-year initial funding commitment from the Schools’ Forum, a targeted marketing campaign will showcase the competitive career and development opportunities Northamptonshire is offering.

“We’re very proud of our strong school network.

“In addition to our Train to Teach programme and formal training and continuing professional development opportunities, there’s a very developed school to school support system for more informal placements and skill sharing.

Hannah Davis, a teacher of English who relocated from London two years ago, said: “I feel I’ve been incredibly supported here.

“Especially as an NQT it’s all a bit new and overwhelming but having the right support is the most important thing.

“If you are a good teacher, if you are enthusiastic and you’re keen, don’t be frightened to take that jump and apply.

“Now that I’m here, I really couldn’t see myself anywhere else.”

To find out more visit www.teachnorthamptonshire.com.

Aspiring trainees are invited to attend the next Train to Teach information evening from 5pm to 6pm on Thursday, February 2, at the Pen Green Centre, Corby.

RSVP at www.teachnorthamptonshire.com.