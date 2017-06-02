Campaign launched to help ‘unlock’ Northamptonshire silent six-year-old boy who has never spoken

A heartfelt fundraising appeal has been launched to help unlock the potential of a silent six-year-old Northamptonshire boy whose body and brain do not link.

Callum Duff, from Kislingbury, does not speak and every day his family witness the youngster shut down a little more as he regresses developmentally.

His mother Kim Duff said: “Callum does not fit any diagnosis and has baffled medics since he was two.

"We have pretty much exhausted every therapy and specialist option going now including taking him to see doctors at Great Ormond Street hospital, but nobody seems to have the answer.”

Following an overwhelming response to a Facebook appeal for information, Callum's family have received hundreds of lines of enquiry, researching each one in the desperate hope they would find the key to unlock Callum's voice.

From this, they have found a pioneering program in Canada that has helped countless non-verbal autistic children find their voice and begin processing the world to live a fulfilled life.

Oakville Success Centre in Canada has invited Callum to try their "pioneering" technology under their care and guidance using the Davis Autism Approach.

The plan is to use a technological device called Natural Orientation Inducing Tool (NOIT).

Its purpose is to support the Autistic individual in learning the tools necessary to function from a single perspective and achieve harmony.

"Ultimately, the family hope that the combination of NOIT, teaching methods and the right environment could be the key to unlocking Callum's voice which is hugely encouraging, but trips to Canada and medical treatment abroad come at a cost which is why supportive family friend Michelle Johnson set up the JustGiving page," bosses at JustGiving say.

The JustGiving appeal hopes to raise funds to cover the treatment including the provision of Davis Autism Approach, NOIT, accommodation and travel costs.

For further information, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/help-callum