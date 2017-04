A calf was stolen from a field between two Daventry district villages.

The three-and-a-half month old ginger South Devon calf is similar to that pictured and was taken from farmland between Little Brington and Whilton.

The theft is thought to have happened between 8pm on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9.

Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.