Butcher's 'British' bacon sold at Northampton's Shambala festival actually from Poland, court finds

A father and son butchers who hold a stand at Northampton's annual Shambala Festival have been caught telling porkies after selling customers British bacon - which actually came from Poland.

Andrew Smith and his son William, who run Barn Bacon Limited, claimed their meat products came from animals reared on their farm in Nottinghamshire.

But trading standards investigators discovered one of their suppliers sourced their bacon from Germany, Poland and Denmark.

The misleading claims enabled the company to hold pitches at the annual Shambala Festival, in Northampton, where the organisers only allow traders who sell free-range, home-produced products.

"This company's blatant false claims have allowed it to sell their bacon products at a higher price than would be expected for standard products," said trading standards manager at Nottinghamshire County Council Claudine White.

"Their claims also gave them access to pitches at festivals, to the detriment of legitimate traders."

William Smith, 41, of Nottinghamshire, admitted five charges of fraud between April 2012 and February 2015 and was handed a 19-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £15,000 court costs.

Hs father Andrew Smith, 65, also of Nottinghamshire, admitted one charge of fraud on June 1, 2013, and was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years, ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £5,000 court costs.

Trading standards were first made aware of their false claims in 2014, and discovered one of the company's main suppliers since 2011 sourced their bacon from the EU.

This legitimate supplier was unaware that their products were being repackaged and falsely labelled as British produce by Barn Bacon.

Claudine White said: "The judge said the pair behaved in a thoroughly dishonest manner and their deceit was persistent and sophisticated.

"This prosecution sends a strong warning out to traders carrying out misleading practices that they will be brought before the courts."