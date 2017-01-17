Busy route in Northamptonshire to face round-the-clock closure for six weeks

Repairs to a damaged bridge on the A5199 between the villages of Spratton and Chapel Brampton will start later this month, leaving the road closed for six weeks.

Spratton Sands Bridge was damaged by a vehicle last year, which meant a temporary safety barrier needed to be installed.

As the barrier reduced the width of the available carriageway, the road has been under two-way traffic lights ever since.

Works to repair the bridge are finally programmed to start on Monday, January 23 and are expected to last until Sunday, March 5.

The county council says that due to the scaffolding required for the scheme and "for the safety of both the workforce and the public," the works are being carried out under a full road closure, which will be in place round-the-clock for the duration of the works.

The project will see the re-building of a 15metre-long section of the parapet wall and two sections of the bridge spandrel wall.

While the A5199 will be closed between Spratton and Chapel Brampton, access to properties within the closure will be maintained at all times. A signed diversion route will also be in place, which can be viewed at www.roadworks.org .

Once the work has been completed it will enable the road to be fully opened again.