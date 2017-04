A normally busy road in the centre of Northampton remains shut this morning after a vehicle struck a set of scaffolding.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue was called to St Michael's Road at around midnight last night following the crash.

St Michael's car park is also shut today.

This morning a 200-metre stretch of the road remains closed, with diversions taking traffic along Overstone Road.

Northampton Borough Council-run St Michael's car park has recently reopened- despite being closed this morning while the damage is assessed.