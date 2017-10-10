Bus breakdown on the M1 on Northamptonshire border causes delays of an HOUR

A stalled bus is causing hour-long delays for motorway users heading into Northamptonshire.

The broken down vehicle on the M1 southbound at junction 19, for the Catthorpe interchange, has left traffic at a virtual standstill back to junction 20 for Lutterworth.

The stalled bus led to lanes one and two being closed up until 08.35. Traffic was being directed around the scene of the breakdown.

Recovery is now complete but AA travel is reporting journey times of 60 minutes and more approaching junction 19 while the backlog is cleared.

