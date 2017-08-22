Burglars strike in Wellingborough this lunchtime

Burglars broke into a property in Bourton Way, Wellingborough, at lunchtime today (Tuesday).

The break-in triggered an alarm, but the suspect had escaped before police arrived on the scene

One suspect was white, aged between 18 and 25 and dressed all in black with a hood up.

A second suspect was also white, aged between 18 and 25 and he wore a cream and navy blue-striped jumper

The burglars ran off along Bourton Way onto the green area which leads to the Kingsway estate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.