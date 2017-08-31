Burglars steal 'high value' products from Northampton home while occupants away

Thieves have targeted a home in Northampton - taking sentimental and expensive items - while the home owners were on holiday.

Offenders broke into the rear of the property in Plough Lane, Kingsthorpe, via a back door window before carrying out an 'untidy search', stealing a number of items, including sentimental and high-value products.

The incident happened some time between 6.40pm on Tuesday, August 22 and 6.45pm on Thursday, August 24, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

According to witnesses, a white van was seen acting in suspicious circumstances on the day and police are keen to speak to anyone with further information on this incident.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111