Burglars steal cash from Rothwell shop

Burglars stole cash from the till of a shop in Rothwell.

One of two men who had been in the queue at the Co-op, in Bell Hill, bought a disposable lighter at about 2.30pm on Tuesday, January 3.

While the cash till was open both men leant over and tried but failed to take the till.

They managed to get some cash before running from the store.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.