Burglars steal Audi from house in East Northamptonshire village

Burglars broke into a house this morning and escaped with a haul of property including an Audi S3.

The offenders gained access to the property, some time between 10.30pm last night and 8am today (Thursday), in Stamford Road, Easton-on-the-Hill, after removing a key safe from the wall and prying it open to retrieve the keys.

They then stole items including laptops, wallets and phones and made off in the Audi S3, registration AF17 RWW.

Anyone with information about the theft should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.