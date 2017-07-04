Burglars smash back door window at Northampton house to steal jewellery

A house in Northampton was broken into during the night, police say.

The incident took place at a property in Broadway East, Abington, sometime between 9pm and midnight on June 23.

The offender/s smashed the back door window to gain entry to the property, before stealing various items including jewellery and electrical items.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.