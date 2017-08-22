Burglars on motorbike steal money from Northampton pharmacy

Two unknown offenders on a motorcycle and wearing helmets have targeted a pharmacy in Northampton.

The offenders forced their way through the glass front door of the Wootton Pharmacy in High Street before stealing money from inside and then escaping on the bike, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

Anyone with information about the theft, which happened between 1.30am and 1.50am on Thursday, August 10, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111