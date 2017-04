Offenders fled when an alarm went off after they forced their way into a house in Albert Road, Wellingborough.

The offenders broke into the property sometime between 1.30pm and 1.50pm on Saturday, March 25, and activated the alarm.

But a police spokesman said they left the property without taking anything.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the break-in can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.