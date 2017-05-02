Burglars break into Northampton house and steal puppies from mother

Two puppies have been stolen from a property in Northampton, police say.

Offenders broke into a house in Nethermead Court, off Hayeswood Road, in Billing Brook Road, and stole two puppies from a litter of seven that were with their mother.

The puppies are American Bulldog and Staffordshire Bull Terrier and tan in colour.

The attached picture is a similar looking puppy to the ones stolen, Northamptonshire Police said.

The incident happened sometime between 4pm and 8pm on Wednesday, 26 April.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.