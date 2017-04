Burglars stole a haul of property after climbing through the bathroom window of a flat in Kettering.

The break-in happened in Highfield Road some time between 8.30pm and 10.30pm on Saturday (April 15).

A police spokesman said a television was found near the front door, which had been opened from the inside.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.