A thief escaped with a quantity of jewellery after breaking into a Kettering house.

The break-in happened between 7.10pm and 11.45pm yesterday (Sunday) in Northampton Road.

An offender gained entry after forcing a patio door at the rear of the address before carrying out an ‘untidy’ search of several rooms.

The thief escaped with a quantity of jewellery held in a pillowcase stolen off the bed.

Anyone with information should call oolice on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.