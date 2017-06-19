Burglar gains access to Northampton OAP's home by asking to check water supply

A burglar conned his way into an elderly person's home in Northampton.

The incident happened on June 17 (Saturday) between 7pm and 9pm at a property in Cotswold Avenue, off Harlestone Road, in Dallington, Northampton.

A man called at the house and asked the elderly householder if he was if he was having any problems with his water supply. He was allowed inside.

The offender is described as white, aged 20 to 30 and about 6ft. He had a thin, clean-shaven face with a clear complexion and light-coloured hair.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Officers are reminding people never to open the door to anyone they don’t know or aren’t expecting, and to check the details of any caller who claims to be there to check the water supply by calling Anglian Water on 0800 145 145.

Incident Number: 17000255549