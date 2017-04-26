Bungalow in Northampton damaged after flames burst through roof

A bungalow has been left badly damaged after a fire broke out in Northampton this lunchtime.

The incident in Gorse Close, off Birch Barn Way in Whitehills, started at around 11.30am in a semi-detached bungalow.

The aftermath of the incident

Two men working nearby noticed smoke coming from the property and called the fire service before checking around the building to see if anyone was inside. Eyewitnesses said they checked around the bungalow to see if anyone was inside. They said the windows were smashing because of the heat and that no one appeared to be in.

People living in the adjacent home fled with a baby in a pram and watched on.

Three fire engines were sent to deal with the blaze.

Witnesses said the smoke got progressively thicker before flames burst through the roof.

Smoke coming from the property