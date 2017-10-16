Building work starts on £15 million 80-bed care home in Northampton

Building work is now underway on a new care home in Northampton, which will provide 80 one-bedroom self-contained apartments for residents over the age of 55.

Balmoral Place in Balmoral Road is a £15 million development, built using a funding model that doesn’t require any public grant but will allow both Northamptonshire County Council and Northampton Borough Council first choice in referring eligible residents for the scheme.

The development will see individuals live independently with the added benefits of on-site services such as, hairdressing and beauty salon, children’s play area, sensory gardens, GP and physio rooms.

Jonathan Nunn, leader of Northampton Borough Council, said: “It's important to me to make sure that older generations are cared for in Northampton and further afield.

"This is a really good example of what can be done using an extra care model that caters for the needs of individuals without compromising on independence or for the need for people to be able to stay in their own home.

“I am really pleased with the progress made and philosophy taken by all those partners involved and can see that the key objective is to make sure better outcomes are achieved for residents and the wider local community. By living in their own apartment, rather than living in residential care, the elderly will continue to have independence and dignity within a caring and supportive community.”

The scheme, managed by MEARS, will span across three buildings – Nene House, Brampton House and Naseby House – with a variety of communal facilities including a leisure lounge, relaxation suite and coffee bar.

Balmoral Place is set to open in October 2018.