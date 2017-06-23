Builders move in to start work on 82 new affordable homes within Northampton development

Work has started on 82 new affordable homes in Northampton.

A mix of one bedroom flats and two and three bedroom houses are being built on Bective Road, which will then be made available for affordable rent and sale on a shared ownership basis.

The scheme is being developed by Westleigh, Spire Homes and Northampton Borough Council.

Westleigh is building the homes on the site of a former educational facility which has now lain empty for over a decade.

Gary Turner, head of partnerships and investment at Westleigh, said: “We are pleased that work on the Bective Road site is now underway.

“This brownfield land has been disused since 2006 and has fallen into disrepair. Northampton needs more affordable housing, and this development allows us to go some way towards addressing that need, whilst helping to rejuvenate the surrounding area and ensuring that the land does not continue to go to waste.”

Ian Jackson, executive director of portfolio investment at Longhurst Group, said: “Starting on site at Bective Road is another milestone on our journey to deliver 2,500 new homes by 2019.

“It represents another great example of our successful partnership with Westleigh and emphasises our commitment to continue working closely with local authorities, such as Northampton Borough Council, to deliver quality, affordable housing where it is needed the most.

“These affordable and shared ownership properties form part of Spire Homes’ £28 million investment in the region, which will see us provide more than 400 homes in the next two years.”

Councillor Stephen Hibbert, cabinet member for housing and well-being at Northampton Borough Council, said: “We know that there’s a real need for good quality, affordable homes in Northampton, so it’s great that this formerly disused site can be brought back into productive use to provide these new homes and improve the local neighbourhood.”