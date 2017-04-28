Builders' merchant puts Northampton students behind the wheel of a truck to teach them about drink-driving dangers

A builders' merchant is to let students get behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle to educate them about road safety.

Next week Travis Perkins’ is set to feature demonstrations with their specially designed "safety truck", which will let the Northampton Academy students to see the dangers of the road from the driver’s perspective.

The lorry has extra safety features, CCTV to increase visibility in blind spots for the driver and warning lights, reverse sensors and cameras.

Graham Bellman, group fleet director at Travis Perkins, said: “This is an excellent initiative for young and future drivers to get a hands-on feel for the risks associated with driving while in a safe environment.

"Safety is so important to us at Travis Perkins PLC and going straight to the next generation of road users with such a powerful range of messages will help make our roads safer now and in years to come”

Also in attendance will be 2fast2soon, with a customised Peugeot 207 that has been kitted out to simulate the experience of a car accident using hydraulics, smoke machines, audio and video.

The immersive presentation takes students from point of impact through to being taken to the hospital, a hard-hitting delivery designed to educate the most vulnerable road users - 17 to 24 year olds - of the risks of poor road user behaviours.

In addition to the workshop from Travis Perkins’ Safety Truck, there will be interactive workshops from 3D Driving Awareness, who allow students to gauge a realistic view of how their driving could be impaired from the misuse of alcohol and a seat belt sled which simulates a 5mph impact to show the importance of wearing a seatbelt at all times.