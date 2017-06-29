Builders left to pay out £6,000 after thief steals power tools from Northampton

A building firm has been made the victim of theft after their power tools were stolen from a dental practice, which they were working on in Northampton.

The incident happened just after midnight on Friday, June 23 when about £5,000 worth of equipment was stolen from their site, Oradi Dental situated in the Derngate.

Rob Dowson, who works for builders firm, Nationwide Dental said that each tradesman had up to six power tools stolen from the building after it was broken into.

Dewalt battery drills, saws, jigsaws, nail guns, batteries and more were taken from the site where builders were creating a new dental practice.

He said: "Replacement costs were over £6,000.

"It's hard work, it's expensive. We couldn't get replacement tools until Tuesday, we had to hire from Jewsons.

"We were all meant to be working last weekend, which came to a halt for a scumbag."

Rob said at 2am on Sunday morning the offender returned to the building and made attempts to break in for 25 minutes but after a failed efforts, the offender revisited the scene at 4am and was deterred by an alarm system.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said that the force is investigating the incident.