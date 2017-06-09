Brutal assault on Corby woman

A woman was assaulted and had her handbag stolen in a brutal robbery in Corby.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was walking along Colyers Avenue, the road between Northbrook and Highbrook, at some point between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday, June 4, when she was approached by a man who asked for a cigarette.

The man then made an unsuccessful attempt to grab her handbag, at which point he punched her in the face causing her to fall.

He then grabbed the handbag, pulling the woman along the floor causing her to let go of the bag.

He ran off towards Gainsborough Road.

The offender is described as being about 5ft 3in and slim with an English accent. He was wearing a white hooded top and blue jeans.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and would particularly like to speak to any taxi drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dash-cam recorders in their vehicles.

They are also trying to trace a man on a pedal cycle who stopped to speak to the victim following the robbery.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.