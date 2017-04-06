Brownies make their promise as guests of newly refurbished Northampton hotel

Girls of the 1st Flore Brownies made their special promise at the new look Holiday Inn Northampton West.

Two girls made their promise in front of their parents and fellow Brownies, vowing to do their best, be true to themselves and serve their Queen and community.

The ceremony was followed with some tasty treats for the girls and a look around the revitalised hotel.

Brown Owl, Sally Redfern worked in partnership with Holiday Inn Northampton West’s, Cluster Sales Executive, Julia Kock, to make the event extra special for the girls.

Sally and the two promise girls thanked Julia for her hospitality.