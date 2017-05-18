Brixworth schoolboy fundraiser, inspired by grandad, praised by MS Society

A nine-year-old boy from Brixworth is celebrating after being highly commended at the 2017 MS Society Awards, which took place in London.

Jack Humphrey, who lives in Brixworth with his mum and dad, was one of three Young Fundraiser of the Year finalists at the charity’s awards ceremony.

He was recognised for raising £1,100 in support of his grandad who lives with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Jack’s grandad Gary Spratt was diagnosed with secondary progressive MS in September 2016.

While it came as a massive shock to the whole family, Jack had a particularly tough time with the news.

All of a sudden, his grandad Gary was no longer able to run around the back garden or play hockey. To Jack, he had become the grandad with the wobbly legs.

Grandad Gary said Jack became preoccupied how MS affected him and what he could do to help: “He started asking his school teacher questions and even asked the local vicar if he could make my legs better.

“Then one day, Jack came home from school and told his mum he was going to raise money to help me.”

Jack arranged a sponsored walk around his local park, taking the initiative he contacted the MS Society for t-shirts and banners, promoted the event in the paper, went to local businesses to get raffle prizes and arranged for the local pub to hold a barbecue after the walk.

Gary said: “£1,100 may not be the biggest amount, but it certainly means the world to me.

“Seeing this young man, my grandson, so determined to do his bit in making wobbly legs a thing of the past is so heart-warming.

“His drive and determination to put on a fundraiser with more than 60 people makes my chest swell with pride.

“Thank you Jack - together we will make this year’s event bigger and better.”

The nine-year-old attended the Awards ceremony with his grandparents Gary and Sharon Spratt.

He said: “I felt really excited to be highly commended. I told my friends that I was nominated and they told me ‘well-done’ and ‘wow’.