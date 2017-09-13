'Britain can flourish post-Brexit' - and other talks at this year's Althorp Literary Festival 2017

A speaker and former Foreign Secretary at a Northamptonshire book festival will argue that Britain's global role can be enhanced, rather than diminished, post-Brexit.

David Owen keynote presentation, "British Foreign Policy after Brexit", will debut at the Althorp Literary Festival on October 6.

The exploration of Britain-without-Europe by the former MP comes as part of the festival's four-day calender of speakers, book signings and workshops.

Northamptonshire's Althorp Estate is opening its grounds to book-lovers between October 5 and 8 for their annual literature festival.

Other speakers include legendary cook Ken Hom, "Boycie" actor John Challis and SAS-inspired thriller writer Chris Ryan.

Northampton's own Revered Richard Coles, local-writer Sue Bentley and Princess Diana's brother and 9th Earl Spencer, Charles Spencer, are also billed for featured talks.

There will also be a live book club with BBC Radio Northampton, and an autobiographical talk "the man who showed the British how to cook Asian food," Ken Hom OBE.

The Northampton Hope Centre has been named as this year's festival charity, with a portion of proceeds going towards the homelessness support centre.

A full programme of all speakers and events over the festival is available on the Althorpe Estate website.

The gates will open each day at 9.30am and close 30 minutes after the end of the last session. All visitors are required to park in the car park. There will be a courtesy shuttle bus running from the West Gate entrance to the Stables Courtyard for festival goes to use.

The festival, now in its 14th year, is in partnership with current-affairs magazine The Week.