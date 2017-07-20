'Bring your best singing voices': Songs of Praise is coming to Northampton town centre

Producers of the Sunday night television staple Songs of Praise are set to film a special edition of the show in Northampton to mark the 20th anniversary of Princes Diana's death.

Avanti, the production company for the long-running BBC series, are set to bring a film crew to All Saints Church on Sunday, August 6 to record a selection of hymns.

Father Oliver Coss said he was thrilled to have been chosen to host an edition of Songs of Praise.

The episode, which will air at the end of August, is being recorded to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death and will include footage from around the county and at the Althorp estate where she grew up.

Father Oliver Coss, the rector for All Saints Chuch, said he was thrilled to be opening the doors of the church for Songs of Praise, which regularly features footage of hymns performed by local choirs and congregations.

"It is nice to have Northampton on the map and have the church recognised that way. We would encourage people to come along and bring their best singing voices."

Avanti is set to shoot the episode between 6.30pm and 9.30pm at the George Row church on Sunday, August 6.

Anyone who wishes to attend will need to book a place, either by emailing congregations@avantimedia.tv or by calling 07704202409.

Fr Coss said up to 300 people are likely to pack the church for the occasion.

But he did say that many of the people in the All Saints choir could miss out, due to being on holiday.

"The choir are really trying to pull together anyone they know that can sing," he said. "It is a bit lastminute.com but it should be a really nice occasion."