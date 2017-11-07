Bring something for food bank collection drive at this Saturday's Saints game, supporters urged

Northampton Saints sponsor Hankook Tyre UK will be collecting for Daventry and Northampton food banks this weekend.

It comes as the club take on Newport Gwent Dragons in the second round of the Anglo-Welsh Cup this Saturday (November 11).

Hankook Tyres and the Saints are asking supporters to bring non-perishable items to the game and donate at the Hankook trailer, located in the Supporter Village at Franklin’s Gardens from 2pm.

Mark Darbon, chief executive officer at Northampton Saints said: “Christmas can put extra pressure on families, so we are delighted to support Hankook’s campaign at our next home game. Foodbanks can provide vital support for those experiencing crisis locally, so I am urging our staff and supporters to get behind this excellent initiative and donate generously.”

Linda Gee, Team Leader at the Daventry Foodbank said: “We are so very grateful to Hankook Tyres and Northampton Saints for their support by organising such a large-scale collection for the local Foodbanks. Without the kind generosity of individuals and local businesses, we would not be able to meet the needs of those who are facing crisis, especially with the added pressure that Christmas time can bring for families with children. This support will make a huge difference to the families that are in need of help at this time.”

Mark Grace, marketing manager at Hankook Tyres, said: “More and more families are finding it difficult to make ends meet. The foodbanks provide emergency supplies for families in need and Hankook, along with our friends at Northampton Saints, are delighted to support this worthy project.”