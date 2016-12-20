Bridge Street to close to traffic as partygoers celebrate festive period in Northampton

Street marshals will be out in force to help keep partygoers in Northampton safe over the festive period.

There will also be temporary road closures in Bridge Street as part of plans by Northampton Borough Council's bid to improve the enjoyment of people coming to the town centre.

Bridge Street will be closed to traffic between 11.30pm and 5.30am on Friday December 23, Saturday December 24 and Saturday December 31.

A spokesman said: "Barriers will be placed across the top and bottom of the street along with clear diversion signs to direct traffic. The road will be open as normal during the day.

"Following a successful trial period last Christmas, the street marshals are now often seen in the town centre on evenings that are expected to be popular with visitors to help make sure that busy nights pass without incident.

"You will see the marshals out in their high visibility jackets supporting Northamptonshire Police and Street Pastors from 11pm onwards," he added.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety at Northampton Borough Council, said: “We want to make sure that everyone has a safe and happy Christmas and New Year. A lot of people will be out celebrating over the two bank holiday weekends and the temporary road closures will help to reduce the risk of accidents.

“We will be launching a new night time campaign in the New Year, but it’s never too soon to remind people to take responsibility for their personal safety. I encourage everyone who is heading out over the Christmas period to plan your journey home before you leave the house, stick together, and don’t forget to keep in touch if your plans change.”