Bridge Street bar 'has moved on troublemakers' after adopting councillors' 18-point security review

A Northampton bar that has been beset by troublemakers has been forced to adopt measures to protect vulnerable customers after a behind-closed-doors licence review.

Balloon Bar has, among other measures, been told by councillors to have a safe area (as campaigned for by the Chron) and a direct line to a taxi firm to ferry away vulnerable people.

An ID scanner, search policy, drug policy and drug safe have also been laid down as conditions of Balloon Bar retaining its licence.

The Guildhall hearing last month - minutes of which have only just been released in a restricted format - was held in private, a measure usually put in place when ongoing criminal investigations are to be mentioned.

The owner of Balloon Bar, John Shelton, said the methods had been successful in resolving a troublesome group.

He said: "Another bar had conditions imposed and a group of troublemakers therefore moved to Balloon Bar.

"These conditions have moved them on again. Hopefully they'll keep on moving right out of town."