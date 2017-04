A man suffered facial injuries after a brick was thrown at him as he slept on a bench in Kettering.

The victim was sleeping on the bench in Mill Road Park at about 4.45pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 19) when he was assaulted by a group of people, one of whom threw a brick at him.

One wore a red peaked cap and blue jacket.

Witnesses should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.