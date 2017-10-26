Breast Friends Northampton walking tall after grant from Avon

Breast Friends Northampton has been awarded £2,280 from the Avon Cosmetics UK Female Empowerment Fund to support people in Northampton living with breast cancer.

The fund, managed and facilitated by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, was set up on International Women’s Day in March 2016.

In line with Avon’s commitment to support the causes that matter most to women, the fund’s key priority is to support projects across Northamptonshire that will improve the quality of life for women and girls.

Breast Friends Northampton was established back in June as a platform offering support and advice and a place to relax, share experiences and make friends with others diagnosed with breast cancer.

Funding from Avon enables the group to deliver twelve wellbeing activity days, including wellness walks at various locations across the county.

The grant will cover the cost of hiring transport to and from each wellness walk, along with refreshments after the walk, giving members the chance to sit down and talk about their experiences over a cuppa.

Leonie Heard, Trustee of Breast Friends Northampton, said: “Breast Friends Northampton would like to say a huge thank you to Avon and the Northamptonshire Community Foundation for providing the funding to enable us to launch the Wellness Walks project - invaluable not only for physical but mental and emotional wellbeing.”

Andrea Slater, General Manager at Avon, added: “Avon is proud to continue its support of the Northamptonshire community through its latest grant to Wellness Walks.

“It is a very positive project that connects women of all ages.”