BREAKING: Northampton man charged with three counts of rape over St Giles churchyard sex attack

A 53-year-old man has appeared in court charged with rape following an incident outside a Northampton church.

Eric Herminie, of Newham Road, off Eastern Avenue North, St David's, Northampton, has been charged with three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault in relation to a single incident on May 8.

The man was charged at Northampton Magistrate's Court.

Chairman of the bench Amanda Robinson said there was no bail application.

Herminie - who appeared in court clean shaven with close-cropped hair and wearing a black leather jacket over a grey sweatshirt - was remanded in custody and will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month.

Detectives launched an investigation following reports of an alleged sexual assault in the St Giles churchyard, in St Giles Terrace, Northampton, shortly before 9.30pm on May 8 (Monday).

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.