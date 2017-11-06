BREAKING NEWS: Youth pleads guilty to Kings Heath stabbing

A 17-year-old Northampton boy has pleaded guilty to stabbing and seriously injuring a man in an incident in Kings Heath in June.
The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, carrying a blade and theft at Northampton Crown Court today (November 6).
It comes after a 30-year-old man was stabbed near Kings Heath pitches In June.
At around 4am on June 20, the 30-year-old victim was reportedly seen “staggering” into a nearby road where a driver stopped to help him. He was taken to hospital.
Police taped off the entire of Kings Heath’s pitches for investigation the next day. The youth was charged with attempted murder in court on June 22.
The 17-year-old boy will be sentenced on December 1.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northampton Chronicle and Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.