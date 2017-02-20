BREAKING NEWS: Woman rescued from river in Northampton

A woman has been rescued from the River Nene after getting into difficulty at a popular nature spot.

A crew from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Millers Meadow, off St Andrews Road, at around 2.30pm this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed that a woman was "pulled from the river," after getting into difficulty.

Eyewitnesses reported upwards of six emergency service vehicles at the scene, with water rescue crews alongside the branch of the River Nene.

The woman was returned to dry land safely and without serious injury.