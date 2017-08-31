BREAKING NEWS: Woman airlifted to hospital after collision with car in Northampton

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after coming into collision with a car in Northampton this morning.

The incident happened metres away from the crossing opposite the Saints ground in Weedon Road, St James.

An air ambulance crew landed shortly after 8am, though eyewitnesses say the collision occurred at around 7.30am.

Councillor Suresh Patel (Con, New Duston) runs the Costcutter opposite Beacon Bingo, praised the emergency services for their swift response. He made the 999 call at 7.30am.

"Paramedics were here very quickly," he said. "I was very impressed."

Weedon Road is still closed in both directions (as of 10am) with a diversion currently taking traffic around the Scottish streets in St James.

