BREAKING NEWS: UKIP candidate in Corby resigns from the party citing 'personal differences' with senior officials

The candidate standing for UKIP in Corby in the General Election resigned from the party just hours before the results were due to be announced.

Sam Watts, who was fighting for the Corby & East Northamptonshire seat, issued a statement just after midnight to say he was leaving the party with immediate effect.

"My reason is simply that I feel my personal beliefs are not in tune with some personal views expressed by senior officials within the party," he said.

"I would like to stress that my decision is not related to local matters and I have the greatest respect for those that remain members of the Kettering UKIP branch.

"I thank all those that have supported me since joining UKIP in February 2015. I will continue to work for the people of Burton Latimer in my role as an Independent Town Councillor."

The result of the Corby & East Northamptonshire constituency is due in at about 4.30am.