BREAKING NEWS: Two people injured after crash involving two cars and a lorry on road near Northampton

Two people have been taken to hospital following a serious accident in Northamptonshire.

Two cars and a lorry were reportedly involved in an incident at around 6.40am today (May 26).

Motorists are being warned of severe delays around the southbound A43 near Towcester between the A5 roundabout and the McDonalds roundabout.

One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance and another was taken away by land ambulance.

Severe delays of 35 minutes with an average speed of 5mph have been reported in all directions around the roundabout on the Towcester bypass and the A5.

Lane two of the roundabout has now reportedly re-opened.